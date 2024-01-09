2023 AFCON: 'You are totally useless' - Nyaho Tamakloe opens fire on Chris Hughton

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

The decision by Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to bench Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey for the entirety of the friendly match against Namibia has infuriated Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, board member of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has taken umbrage by the tactical call made by Chris Hughton, describing him as ‘totally useless”.



In a review of the Monday, January 8 pre-AFCON friendly match on Asempa FM, Nyaho Tamakloe was shocked to learn that Lamptey enjoyed zero minutes against Namibia.



Nyaho Tamakloe’s anger stems from his belief in the Lamptey to be a key member of the team and thus deserving of some minutes in the game.



He holds that the perceived constant overlooking of players in the local league is a disincentive for players who ply their trade in the league.



"I was told that the Asante Kotoko player (Richmond Lamptey) was not given the opportunity to play yesterday against Namibia," the Hearts of Oak Board Member told Asempa FM.



"The coach (Chris Hughton) is totally useless. The idea is that we bring them from the outside thinking that they are better than our local boys which I disagree. I was expecting him to handle the local players in such a way that they could be better than the so-called foreign players that we have.



"Such an intelligent young man, what is the point in dragging him to the camp and failing to use him? I am really disappointed because that boy has a lot to offer.



"We have a lot of calibres like him in the system. Our problem is to get a coach who can handle them properly.



"It has happened in this country before where all the players invited to the Black Stars camp were local players and yet we won our games



"I am surprised and this tells us that it is either we don't know what we are doing or the coaches we bring them in are useless and they can never help us," he added.



In a game that was to serve as a confidence and expectations booster for the team and Ghanaians ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast, a lacklustre Black Stars laboured to pick a draw with Namibia.



The below-par performance had the team being booed at certain stages in the game as fans demanded more action.



Chris Hughton in explaining the reason behind dropping Richmond Lamptey said “

“I had to make changes in the game about which changes I wanted to make and some included Richmond. We know where he plays and I understand the question. He is in the squad for the first time and we are delighted to have him but I have to make these decisions,” Hughton told the Press after the game.



He added, “The same decisions I have to make about Andre coming in or Ashimeru and the time he comes and the effect he can have on the game.



“Probably from a technical point of view, the fact that I brought on Ashimeru, I wanted a more defensive player to stay on the pitch to give us that balance because I knew I would be changing the front two and the two wide players,” the coach said.



