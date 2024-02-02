2023 AFCON: We are starting to dream of the final - South Africa coach Hugo Broos

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

South Africa's national coach, Hugo Broos, is not just participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations; he's daring to dream of the final.



With a display of optimism in his eyes, Broos expressed his happiness at steering Bafana Bafana through this special edition of AFCON.



In an interview, the coach acknowledged the challenging journey ahead for his team, recognizing the complexity of the matches that loom on the horizon.



Broos remained humble even after the team's victory over Morocco, keeping a realistic outlook.



“We are happy to participate in this tournament. We have played the CAN several times. But this edition gave us confidence. A confidence which will be decisive for tomorrow against Cape Verde. I respect this team. But it must be said that South Africa will be difficult to play against," he said.



"We start to dream of the final. It would be a mistake to think that after Morocco, that the other opponents will be easy. But we are confident for the match against Cape Verde,” he added.