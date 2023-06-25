2023 AFCON U23: 'Our objective is to qualify and to win the ultimate' - Black Meteors coach

Sports News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In their quest for both glory and Olympic qualification, Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has set his sights on the upcoming 2023 Afcon U-23 tournament.



With aspirations that go beyond merely winning the trophy, Tanko is determined to guide his talented squad toward securing their spot at the prestigious Olympic Games.



Ghana's U23 AFCON campaign kicks off on Sunday against Congo at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium.



On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Ghana will play the hosts of the competition, Morocco, at the same location in the second Group encounter before the final round of Group matches against Guinea at the Grand Stade de Tanger.



“Our target is to qualify to the Olympic Games but of of course there is a trophy at stake so we want to win it too,” he said.



“Our preparations have been good. We started in Ghana and went to Egypt. Our objective is to qualify and to win the ultimate”, Coach Tanko said at the pre-match conference on Saturday, June 24 2023,"



“I was at the last edition of this competition in Egypt so i have an idea how its going to be. All the teams deserve to be here and I think it’s going to be a very good tournament.”