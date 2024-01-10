2023 AFCON: Stay away from sex and train well - Omane Boamah cautions Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Former Minister of Communications, Dr. Omane Boamah has cautioned Ghana’s players to stay away from sexual intercourse, train well and sleep adequately if they want to succeed at the 2023 African Cup of Nations being held in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars who are seeking to end Ghana’s 41-years long wait for an AFCON trophy, arrived in Ivory Coast for the tournament on Wednesday January 10, 2024.



The Black Stars who are in Group B will come up against tournament favorites Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



The team arrived donning a beautifully woven and colourful kente as they gear up to participate in the 34th edition of the biggest football festival on the continent.



Sending his best wishes to the team, the former Minister of Communications urged the Black Stars to stay united as one piece and avoid anything that may cause division in camp.



According to him, the Black Stars will be able to perform wonders in Cote d’Ivoire if the players take their training seriously and starve themselves of sex during the period of the tournament.



Read Dr. Omane Boamah’s post on Facebook below



Our gorgeous Ghana ???????? Black Stars ????

I wish you the very best ????

If you stay in camp as one unit, stay away from sexual intercourse, train well, sleep adequately, and eat well; you will surprise many Ghanaians.

I hope management will enforce compulsory breakfast because it is necessary.

I prefer to have a team than to parade stars that don't stick together. This is the reason I believe you can perform wonders in Cote d’Ivoire.

All the best ???? ???? Black Stars







