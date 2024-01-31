2023 AFCON: SWAG statement on performance of Black Stars after group stage exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) for a deep soul-search approach to handling matters of national teams in the wake of an abysmal performance in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars for the second consecutive time exited the AFCON tournament in the group stages. The 2023 AFCON saw the Black Stars exit with 2 points having drawn 2-2 against Egypt and Mozambique respectively and lost 1-2 to Cape Verde in the opening game of Group B.



After the exit, the GFA relieved the coach, Chris Hughton of his duties and has mounted a search for a new coach by forming a five-member committee, a decision SWAG believes is in a rush hence the call for a deeper soul-search approach from both entities overseeing the game.



SWAG said the action will not adequately address the difficulties in the Black Stars.



“While SWAG notes the attempts by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) to halt the string of embarrassing AFCON shows by the Black Stars, we are convinced that the route taken especially by the GFA to form a committee to search for a new Black Stars coach is rushed, diversion, and a travesty, an action which will not sufficiently address the team’s wretchedness and complications.” The statement read.



SWAG further implores the MOYS to engage the GFA to properly find solutions to the Black Stars’s abysmal showing in recent times.



SWAG has also encouraged its members to continue their relentless effort to demand the best for the entirety of Ghana football and not to apportion blame.



