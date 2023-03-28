2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Group E standings after Ghana stalemate against Angola in Luanda

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars matchday game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ended in stalemate against Angola on Monday evening.



The much-anticipated game which was played at the Estadio November 11 Stadium in Luanda ended 1-1.



Angola shot into the lead through Lucas Joao who scored from the spot in the 51st-minute mark of the game.



But Osman Bukari instant impact denied Angola all three points as the Black Stars secured a vital draw in Luanda to edge closer to AFCON qualification.



The Red Star Belgrade forward took less than a minute to announce his presence after connecting a cross from fellow substitute Joseph Painstil to cancel Lucas Joao's penalty for Angola.



Ghana is currently first in Group E with 8 points after four games whiles Central Africa Republic sit second with 7 points following their 2-0 win over Madagascar.



The Palancas Negras are third with 5 points whiles Madagascar sit bottom in the group with 1 point.



The Black Stars will host the Central African Republic and face Madagascar away in their final two matches in Group E.