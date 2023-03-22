2023 AFCON Q: Four Ghanaian referees appointed for Cape Verde-Eswatini clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederations of African Football (CAF) have appointed four Ghanaian referees to officiate the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Cape Verde's game and Eswatini.



The quartet includes Charles Benle Bulu, Paul Kojo Atimaka, Tijani Mohammed, and Abdul Latif Qadiri.



Bulu has been appointed as the centreman for the game with Paul Kojo Atimaka and Tijani Mohammed occupying the lines.



Abdul Latif Qadiri will be the fourth official for the match.



Cape Verde, who have won one of their last two games in the Group, will hope for a victory over struggling Eswatini at the Santiago-Estadio Nacional in Praia.



The visitors have managed just a point after two games and are third in the group, trailing second place Cape Verde by two points.





