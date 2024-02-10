2023 AFCON: No sex until we win the trophy - Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, has emphasized the focus of the Nigerian team during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, dismissing any notion of engaging in extracurricular activities.



In a video call with injured Super Eagles player, Victor Boniface, who jokingly suggested the team be rewarded with prostitutes following their qualification for the final by defeating South Africa, Osimhen sternly rebuffed the suggestion.



He made it clear that the team's priority remains squarely on their upcoming final clash against hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday.



Osimhen's response reflected the team's determination to maintain their focus and dedication to the tournament, disregarding any distractions.



He firmly asserted, "We stay focused until we win," indicating the team's unwavering commitment to their goal.



The Super Eagles secured their spot in the final after a thrilling 4-2 victory over South Africa, sealing their triumph in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.



The Super Eagles who are aiming for the fourth continental title will face hosts, Ivory Coast in the finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.