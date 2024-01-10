2023 AFCON: Know the captains for all the 24 participating teams

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The stage is set for a spectacular showdown in the 2023 AFCON with the football world eagerly anticipating great display of football in the 34th edition of AFCON.
The tournament promises thrilling matches, fierce competition, and the unbridled passion of the continent's footballing powerhouses.
The 2023 AFCON holds special significance as Sadio Mane, fresh from leading Senegal to victory in the previous edition against Mohamed Salah's Egypt, looks to defend their title.
For many esteemed captains like Riyad Mahrez, Andre Ayew, and Ryan Mendes, this tournament might mark their final appearance on this grand stage.
As the continent eagerly awaits the kickoff, here's a glimpse of the captains who will lead their nations at the 2023 AFCON:
Algeria – Riyad Mahrez
Angola - Alfredo Kulembe Ribeiro
Burkina Faso - Bertrand Traoré
Cameroon - Vincent Aboubakar
Cape Verde - Ryan Mendes
DR Congo - Chancel Mbemba
Egypt - Mohammed Salah
Equatorial Guinea - Emilio Nsue
Ghana - Andre Ayew
Guinea - Naby Keita
Guinea Bissau - Jonas Mendes
Cote d'Ivoire - Serge Aurier
Morocco - Romain Saiss
Mozambique - Evergreen Elias Pelembe
Namibia - Petrus Shitembi
Nigeria - Ahmed Musah
Senegal - Sadio Mane
South Africa - Ronwen Williams
Tanzania - Mbwana Samatta
Tunisia - Youssef Msakni
Zambia - Lubambo Musonda
Mali - Hamari Traore
Gambia - Omar Colley
Mauritania - Aly Abeid