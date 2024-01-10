You are here: HomeSports2024 01 10Article 1910351

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2023 AFCON: Know the captains for all the 24 participating teams

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Captains for 2023 AFCON Captains for 2023 AFCON

The stage is set for a spectacular showdown in the 2023 AFCON with the football world eagerly anticipating great display of football in the 34th edition of AFCON.

The tournament promises thrilling matches, fierce competition, and the unbridled passion of the continent's footballing powerhouses.

The 2023 AFCON holds special significance as Sadio Mane, fresh from leading Senegal to victory in the previous edition against Mohamed Salah's Egypt, looks to defend their title.

For many esteemed captains like Riyad Mahrez, Andre Ayew, and Ryan Mendes, this tournament might mark their final appearance on this grand stage.

As the continent eagerly awaits the kickoff, here's a glimpse of the captains who will lead their nations at the 2023 AFCON:

Algeria – Riyad Mahrez

Angola - Alfredo Kulembe Ribeiro

Burkina Faso - Bertrand Traoré

Cameroon - Vincent Aboubakar

Cape Verde - Ryan Mendes

DR Congo - Chancel Mbemba

Egypt - Mohammed Salah

Equatorial Guinea - Emilio Nsue

Ghana - Andre Ayew

Guinea - Naby Keita

Guinea Bissau - Jonas Mendes

Cote d'Ivoire - Serge Aurier

Morocco - Romain Saiss

Mozambique - Evergreen Elias Pelembe

Namibia - Petrus Shitembi

Nigeria - Ahmed Musah

Senegal - Sadio Mane

South Africa - Ronwen Williams

Tanzania - Mbwana Samatta

Tunisia - Youssef Msakni

Zambia - Lubambo Musonda

Mali - Hamari Traore

Gambia - Omar Colley

Mauritania - Aly Abeid

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment