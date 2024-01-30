2023 AFCON: Ivory Coast eliminate defending champions Senegal via penalties

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Elephants of Ivory Coast have brought joy to their country following a hard-fought victory over Senegal in the Round 16 stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Elephants on Monday locked horns with the Teranga Lions in a game played at Stade de Yamoussoukro.



Before the game, the Ivorian people had expressed displeasure about the performance of the team in the group stages.



This followed two consecutive defeats to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.



This led to the sacking of head coach Jean-Louis Gasset and his assistant Ghislain Printant.



The game against Senegal today shows that perhaps that was the right decision by the Ivorian FA.



In 90 minutes of the Round 16 clash on Monday, a strike from Habib Diallo was cancelled out by a penalty kick converted by Frank Kessie.



With no goals in extra time, the game had to be separated through a penalty shootout.



The hosts showed class and secured a 5-4 win to knock out Senegal while advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.