2023 AFCON: It will take 'spiritual intervention' for Ghana to reach final - Saddick Adams

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saddick Adams, the head of sports of Angel Broadcasting Network has discounted Ghana’s prospects of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, opining that it will take spiritual intervention for the country to progress to the finals of the tournament.



Sports Obama as he is known disclosed in his review of Ghana’s latest friendly matches that the Black Stars are far from being a title-challenging team.



According to him, the team is bereft of the superstars it once possessed, and that any idea that Ghana has world-class players capable of turning games in the country’s favor is wishful thinking.



Saddick Adams noted also that aside from not having world beaters in the team, the Black Stars lack a coach with the tactical astuteness to parade a team and tactics that will maximize the strength of the players and cripple that of opponents.



“Ghana has not been part of the favorite teams on the continent for the past ten years. We can’t brag that we are going into that tournament as one of the top teams continent and therefore will make the finals. Unless by the intervention of spiritual forces, Ghana can’t make it to the finals of the tournament.



“We are the ones who think our players are world-class level. Years ago, someone who plays for West Ham would struggle to play for the Black Stars. Mali, Congo even Cape Verde have top teams in Europe. It’s not about having big names, it’s about finding the balance and philosophy that will suit the players.



“You may have materials which are not too good but if you find the balance, you will do well. We can mention Partey and the likes but how consistent have they been when it comes to the Black Stars? Which of our players is at the peak of his career,” he said.



The expectations of the Ghanaians in relation to the Black Stars’ ability to end the over 40-year-old trophy drought in Ivory Coast have diminished to empty levels after the team’s disastrous performances against Mexico and the United States of America in the October international window.



Chris Hughton’s side conceded six goals, scored none, and hit the target twice in the two matches against the US and Mexico.



In the 34 edition of the tournament which will be held from 13 January until 11 February 2024, the Black Stars will face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in Group B.







