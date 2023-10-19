2023 AFCON: It will take a miracle for Ghana to qualify from the group stages – J.E Sarpong

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Veteran Ghanaian gaffer, J.E Sarpong has implored Ghanaians to lower their expectations as Ghana is not among the favorites to win the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



This comes after the Black Stars abysmal performance against Mexico and USA in the just ended October international break.



Ghana lost 2:0 to Mexico in the first game of the international break and went ahead to suffer a 4:0 humiliation against the USA at the Geodis Park in Nashville.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, J.E Sarpong believes the Black Stars performance against Mexico and USA during the October international break is a sign that Ghana is not a favorite to win the upcoming AFCON.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs head coach believes, should they replicate the same performance; it will take a miracle to progress from the group stages.



“At the moment, it is impossible for Ghana to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is a fact. It will even take a miracle for Ghana to qualify for the next round of the tournament. In our group, everyone is talking about Egypt because they are the most successful team in the AFCON but they seem to be struggling recently and I think the focus should be on Cape Verde and Mozambique.



“In our case, we have lost to Comoros and have been struggling to win games so it will be difficult for Ghana to win the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. I will implore Ghanaians to lower their expectations because it will take a miracle for us to qualify for the next round of the tournament. We are not the favourite to win the tournament,” he added.



Ghana has been drawn against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in the same group in the 2023 AFCON.



