2023 AFCON: It's a tough opposition – Chris Hughton reacts to Black Stars-Egypt pairing

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has reacted to Ghana’s pairing in Group B of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with record winners, Egypt..



Ghana will face Egypt - the most successful nation at the AFCON along with Mozambique and Cape Verde.



Reacting to draw in an interview with the Ghana Football Association press team, Chris Hughton described Egypt as an experienced side.



“When the group was going to be announced, the fact that we were going to be in the second group of seeds, it was as if mostly thinking which team was going to be in the top of the groups and of course, as soon as Egypt come out the first, thoughts are of course they are a very experienced side. Very experienced AFCON campaigners. I think they have more AFCON wins than any other country. I think so, they are experienced so for sure it’s a very very tough opposition,” he stated.



On the two other opponents, the coach admitted that he had limited knowledge about the teams but assured that a proper assessment of their strengths will be conducted ahead of the tournament.



Ghana’s performance at the last AFCON became the country’s worst in the history of the tournament.



Asked if the previous performance puts pressure on him as a coach, Chris Hughton answered in the negative emphasising that the team will aim to do its best to come out of the group.



He also spoke about Ghana’s upcoming friendly matches with the United States of America and Mexico.



The Black Stars are currently in the United States where they will face Mexico and the US slated for Sunday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 18 respectively.



The 34th edition of AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It is the second time Ivory Coast has hosted the finals, having also welcomed Africa in 1984.



