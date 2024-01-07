2023 AFCON: It means so much – Mohamed Salah desperate to end Egypt's recent title drought

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah has outlined his burning desire to lead the Pharaohs to TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations glory after recent near misses.



Salah stressed how representing Egypt means "a lot to me" but admitted his ultimate target is to lift the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON trophy after losing two finals.



"It's a great feeling every time you step on the field with the national team jersey," the Liverpool forward told reporters.



"It's something I cannot take for granted. I am just happy to be there, happy to play in the tournament."



Egypt have not won the competition since Salah was a teenager back in 2010, falling short in the 2017 and 2021 finals.



The 31-year-old is eager to avoid more disappointment, declaring: "I want to win this competition. I would love to win it."



After being part of the Pharaohs side beaten by Cameroon in 2017, Salah then agonisingly missed the decisive penalty in February's shootout loss to Senegal.



Now the talismanic Liverpool attacker is on a personal mission to exorcise Egypt's ghosts and lead them to a record-extending eighth TotalEnergies CAF AFCON title.



Egypt take on Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B at the 2023 finals kicking off on January 13th in Cote d’Ivoire.



Salah linked up with the squad as the Pharaohs' preparations move up a gear.



The prolific forward offers an obvious threat to any defence in Africa.



After recent near misses, the determined Salah is ready to write his name into Egyptian folklore by ending their 13-year TotalEnergies CAF AFCON drought.