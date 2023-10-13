2023 AFCON: I’m confident Ghana will top Group B - Tony Baffoe

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe, holds a positive outlook on the Black Stars' prospects as they gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The recent draw ceremony in Ivory Coast placed the West African powerhouse in Group B alongside AFCON record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



While acknowledging the group's level of difficulty, the former Ghana defender expressed his confidence in the Black Stars' ability to progress.



Baffoe stated, "It’s a very tricky group with Egypt, a strong team led by Mohamed Salah. We also have Cape Verde, a team that has been a challenging opponent for us, and Mozambique, making it two Portuguese-speaking countries."



Despite the formidable opponents, Baffoe remains optimistic about Ghana's chances:



"I’m confident that we will emerge first or second in the group. In our last tournament in Cameroon, we didn’t perform well, but historically, we are a tournament team. We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus, who is a superstar in the team. We are well-supported by our goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi. I have confidence in the team. It won’t be easy, but I believe Ghana will progress from this group."



The 34th edition of AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Ghana commencing their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde.



The Black Stars will start their tournament journey against Cape Verde, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique in that order.



