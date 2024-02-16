2023 AFCON: How can you go and win two points with $8.5 million budget? - Sam George quizzes

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Member of Player for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, is in di belief as to why the Black Stars will get only two points after budgeting to spend 8.5 million dollars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars failed to win a single game at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the second time in Ivory Coast and failed to progress from the group stage.



Sam George has been one of the biggest critics of the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry for planning to spend such money in the face of the serious economic crises the country is facing.



“How can you tell me that our taxes are being used, 8.5 million dollars to go and get two points?” Sam George asked in an interview with Asempa FM.



“There is something systematically wrong with the Black Stars.”



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.