2023 AFCON: Guinea beats Equatorial Guinea at advance to quarter-finals

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Guinea has progressed to the quarter-final stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after beating Equatorial Guinea on Sunday evening.



The two countries locked horns today in the third Round 16 game at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.



In a game played at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, the odds were in favour of Equatorial Guinea following their impressive displays in their games in the group stage.



However, after star man Emilio Nsue wasted a golden opportunity to score a penalty in the 69th minute, the odds turned in favour of Guinea.



Especially when Equatorial Guinea had to play the most parts of the second half, Guinea put up a fight to claim the victory.



A goal in the 90+8th minute by Mohamed Bayo secured an important victory for Guinea to go through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.



