2023 AFCON: Ghana to face Namibia in pre-tournament friendly on January 8

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana will play Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024.



The game will serve as a warm up for Chris Hughton’s side ahead of the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast, which is scheduled to take place from January 13 through to February 11, 2024.



The initial proposal to hold a training camp in Johannesburg and face Botswana in a friendly collapsed following public backlash. However, the Ghana FA shift pre-tournament plans and made a swift return to prepare in Kumasi.



Namibia, who are currently in Ghana preparing for the tournament will face the Black Stars to also test their strength before the start of the AFCON.



Ghana are paired in Group B against Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.



Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton will announce his final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, January 1, 2024.



The former Premier League manager is expected to engage the media at the Alisa Hotel to unveil his 27-man squad for the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast next month.



Hughton initially named a 55-man provisional squad but will prune the list down to the required 27-man squad for the tournament.