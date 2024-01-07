2023 AFCON: Ghana’s Group B opponent Mozambique beat Lesotho in friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Mozambique, Ghana’s opponent at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, secured a 2-0 victory against Lesotho in an international friendly on Saturday.



Atletico Madrid’s Reinildo Mandava netted a goal in the 27th minute, while Lau King converted a penalty in the 81st minute at the FNB Stadium in South Africa.



The win contributes to Mozambique’s preparations for the AFCON tournament in Cote D’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11.



The Black Stars are scheduled to play Mozambique in their final Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations on January 22 after playing Cape Verde and Egypt earlier.



In other friendly matches, Mali triumphed over Guinea-Bissau with a 6-2 score, and host Cote D’Ivoire defeated Sierra Leone 5-1.



The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face AFCON-bound Namibia in a friendly on Monday, January 8, in Kumasi at 20:00 GMT, following the cancellation of a planned match against Botswana.



Ghana, drawn in Group B with Mozambique, Egypt, and Cape Verde, is expected to advance to the next round as four-time AFCON winners.