2023 AFCON: Ghana’s group opponent Egypt beat Tanzania in friendly

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group opponent, Egypt recorded a 2-0 win over Tanzania in an international friendly on Sunday.



The Pharaohs opened the scoring in the 32nd minute mark through Trézéguet after he was set up by Liverpool star Mohammed Salah.



The first half of the highly competitive friendly game ended 1-0 in favour of the record AFCON winners.



After the break, Aishi Manula scored an own goal in the 73rd minute to seal victory for Egypt, who are poised to make a meaningful impact at the tournament.



The Black Stars are scheduled to play Egypt in their second Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18.



Ghana will open their AFCON account against Cape Verde on January 14 before taking on Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and 22 respectively.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.