2023 AFCON: GFA making some players uncomfortable around Black Stars - Prince Tagoe

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The former Ghana player Prince Tagoe has claimed that the Ghana Football Association is making some players feel uncomfortable around the senior national team, the Black Stars.



He believes the GFA President’s bad blood with some other football administrators is affecting players those administrators manage.



He singled out Joseph Paintsil as a player under Osei Kwaku Palmer’s guidance as an example of players the Kurt Okraku administration is frustrating at the Black Stars.



Paintsil was conspicuously subbed off against Mozambique when he was Ghana’s most dangerous player in attack and won a penalty that gave Ghana the lead.



Speaking about the situation, Tagoe says it is because there are issues between Palmer and Kurt Okraku that is why Paintsil is being made to feel uncomfortable.



“Those at the FA have decided to make some players feel uncomfortable at the national team just because they have problems with other management members who have players in the team,” he told Asempa FM as monitored by FootballGhana.com.



“One example, I can clearly make is Joseph pencil; which intelligent Coach will take him off after he won the penalty? Kurt, if you have problems with Palmer, solve your issues and allow the player to play football.”



Ghana needed a win against Mozambique in their final Group B game but succumbed and gave away two goals in added time to draw 2-2 and get kicked out of the competition.