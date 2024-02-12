2023 AFCON: Equatorial Guinea captain Emilio Nsue wins top scorer award

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: foo

Equatorial Guinea captain, Emilio Nsue, has been crowned the Golden Boot Award winner at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



With an impressive tally of five goals from four games, Nsue's goal-scoring prowess stood unmatched throughout the competition.



The 34-year-old, who plys his trade as a right-back for Intercity in Spain's third tier, showcased his attacking prowess by netting all five goals across two standout performances.



Nsue secured a remarkable hat-trick against Guinea-Bissau in Equatorial Guinea’s second group stage match. He followed this up with a brace in Nzalang Nacional's memorable 4-0 victory over Côte d’Ivoire in their final group stage encounter.



Despite a missed penalty in the round of 16 match against Guinea, where Mohamed Bayo scored the winner for Guinea, Nsue's exceptional goal-scoring contributions earned him the coveted Golden Boot award.



Nsue was honored during the closing ceremony as he received his well-deserved Golden Boot award for emerging as the tournament's top scorer.



Meanwhile, Côte d’Ivoire staged an impressive come-from-behind 2-1 victory over favorites Nigeria to clinch the title at the Alhassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Saturday.