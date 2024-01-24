2023 AFCON: Emmanuel Adebayor slams Black Stars players

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor says the Black Stars played against Mozambique like they were at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for fun.



Adebayor said the team did not deserve to qualify for the knockout stage after such a disappointing performance.



“I’m not surprised, I’m rather disappointed. Coming into this game, they [Ghana] knew they had their destiny in their hands, they knew they had to win, they knew this was a key game for the country but the way they played is just unbelievable,” Adebayor told George Addo Jr.



“They played with no motivation, they played with no communication, they played like they’re just here for fun and for me it’s completely wrong.“



The exit was sealed with Cameroon's crucial victory over Gambia, which mathematically ruled out Ghana's advancement despite their slim chance with only two points.



The Indomitable Lions, led by Rigobert Song, secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Gambia on Tuesday evening, securing third place in Group C.



This victory propelled Cameroon ahead of Ghana in the race to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, marking the end of Ghana's participation in the tournament.