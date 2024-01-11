2023 AFCON: Dede Ayew's Ivorian wife picks Ghana over her country

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Yvonne Ayew, the Ivorian wife of Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has backed his husband to help Ghana win the 2023 African Cup of Nations ahead of her country.



Although Ivory Coast is hosting the 2023 AFCON, Yvonne Ayew in an interview with Canal Plus explained that she wants her husband to lift his first AFCON title with Ghana.



While Yvonne Ayew would be rooting for her husband's country as he is the captain of the Black Stars, she would be happy if the honour of lifting the trophy falls on her country who are the host nation.





During the interview, Yvonne Ayew was asked, "Being Ivorian, it's a question you probably get often. Who do you support this year?



She responded, "This year, I support André. He's in the Ghanaian team. But, if Ivory Coast wins, I'll also be very, very, very happy."



The Black Stars are hoping to end Ghana's 41-year wait for an AFCON title.



The last time the Black Stars came close to winning the AFCON in 2015 they lost to Ivory Coast on penalty shootouts.



Ghana is in Group B of the 2023 AFCON and will come up against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



While tournament hosts, Ivory Coast who are in Group A will come up against Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.



