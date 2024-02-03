2023 AFCON: DR Congo book last four ticket after comeback win against Guinea

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

DR Congo orchestrated a comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over Guinea, earning a coveted spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Guinea initially took the lead with Mohamed Bayo's 20th-minute penalty, capitalizing on a foul by Chancel Mbemba. However, Mbemba quickly redeemed himself, firing in a goal from a narrow angle just seven minutes later, leveling the score for DR Congo.



In the second half, DR Congo was awarded a penalty of their own when Julian Jeanvier fouled Silas. Brentford forward Yoane Wissa stepped up and converted, providing the Leopards with a lead that proved insurmountable for the West Africans.



Guinea struggled to mount a response after falling behind, and the victory for DR Congo was sealed when Arthur Masuaku's free-kick, delivered from wide on the left, caught Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone off guard at his near post.



With this triumph, DR Congo secures a place in the semi-finals and awaits the outcome of Saturday's quarter-final clash between Mali and hosts Ivory Coast (17:00 GMT). The Leopards will face the winners in the last four on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward in their pursuit of the 2023 AFCON title.