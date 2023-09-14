2023 AFCON Committee to provide transportation for fans, tourists - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to the report, the Organizing Committee of the 2023 African Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory from Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 2024, is set to provide transportation for fans and tourists who will be in the country for the tournament.



The AFCON will be the 34th edition to be held in five cities namely Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, Yamoussoukro, and San Pedro.



According to a Facebook post spotted by GhanaWeb, forms of transportation available include branded buses, taxis, gbakas, and boat buses.



The 2023 AFCON will see 24 nations battle for honors when the continental competition kicks off next year.



Notable nations including Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Algeria, and Egypt among others will all be gearing up for the trophy.







Check the tweet below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



















LSN/OGB