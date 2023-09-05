2023 AFCON: Chris Hughton predicts tough clash against Central African Republic

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

The Head Coach for the Black Stars of Ghana Chris Hughton has said his side’s much-anticipated clash against the Central African Republic won’t be an easy hurdle to cross.



Ghana will face off with the Central African Republic in their final Group E African Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, August 7, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars currently sit at top of the Group E, having won twice and drawn three times in their past five qualification games, gaining nine points to Angola’s eight and CAR’s seven, respectively.



This suggests that every team in Group E of the qualifiers—with Madagascar excluded—has a chance of competing.



According to Hughton, he does not know what to expect but it will be a tough Ghana since the opponents will give Ghana a run for their money.



“I don’t know what to expect apart from a hard game. It’s always going to be a tough game. This is a big competition with some good teams in there. But we will have to make sure we compete well enough to win the game”, he told Metro TV.



Prior to Hughton’s appointment, he was the Technical Advisor to the Ghana national team coaching staff for the period of their qualifications for the World Cup and during the same tournament in Qatar, until he was appointed the Head Coach in February 2023.









