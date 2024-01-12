2023 AFCON: Black Stars have no injury concerns - GFA confirms

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the Black Stars have no injury situation in camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Cape Verde.



The Black Stars had about three players who missed Ghana's friendly against Namibia due to minor injuries, including starman Kudus Mohammed who missed the team's camping in Kumasi.



According to Asante Twum, all the players are injury-free, and 'everything is under control'.



“Everything is under control. We do not have any injury worry whatsoever in camp” he said.



During the Namibia friendly, Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed were left out of the squad due to minor problems.



The duo including Kudus resumed full training a day after the friendly before travelling to Ivory Coast.



Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B clash at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on January 14, 2024, at 20:00 GMT kickoff time.



