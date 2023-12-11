2023 AFCON: Black Stars camping uncertainty worrying - Stephen Appiah

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah says the uncertainty around the camping base of the senior national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could be a distraction.



Appiah's comments come after Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, made known last week that his outfit is yet to know where the team will camp ahead of the tournament.



Bobie said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) were yet to make their plans for the team known to them ahead of the 34th edition of the AFCON.



However, Appiah, in an interview with Joy Sports said the team could be distracted if issues such as the venue for camping are not sorted with 33 days left to the tournament.



"[Not knowing where to pitch camp at this point] brings a lot of distraction because, at the end of the day when you are going to a tournament, you want everything to be done ahead of time," he said.



"Here we are, we still don't know the venue where the team will go and camp.



"We hope that whatever is happening, they [GFA] know better. They should finalise everything so the boys will go to camp in peace. They will represent Ghana well in Cote d'Ivoire and we will see what they will come out with," he added.



The 2023 AFCON will kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.



Black Stars are set to face record champions Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage.