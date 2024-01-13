2023 AFCON: ADPU staff share predictions, expectations for Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana are currently in Ivory Coast waiting to take up the 2024 African Cup of Nations tournament with a firm objective of ending the country’s 41-year wait for a major trophy.



Although the Black Stars have some incredible talents, they could count on to break the jinx, many Ghanaians are not expecting much from the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Speaking to some ADPU staff about their predictions and expectations for the Black Stars, they were of the view that, the Black Stars in the last few years have not done anything better and therefore do not expect anything from the team



Regarding the player they count on to be the standout performer, many mentioned West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.



Ghana is in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



The Black Stars will begin the competition with a Group B fixture against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



Watch as ADPU Staff share expectations and predications below:







VKB/NOQ



