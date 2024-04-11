2023/34 Ghana Premier League week 25: Legon Cities 1-1 FC Samartex - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

FC Samartex scored late to maintain their place at the top of the Ghana Premier League after drawing 1-1 against Legon Cities.



The Samreboi team netted very late to pick an important point against the Royals at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday afternoon in a matchweek 25 clash of the Ghanaian top flight.



Picking the point means Nurudeen Amadu’s men are top of the league with 46 points, three ahead of second placed Nations FC who lost to bottom club Real Tamale United.



The draw means Legon Cities remain 13th on the table with 32 points, four above the drop zone and ended the game with ten men.



The Royals took the lead three minutes to the first half break through Frederick Akatuk to go into the interval with the lead.



The game seems to be heading toward a victory for Legon Cities but the leaders scored in the third minute of added time to draw the game 1-1.



Mohammed Alidu was then sent off three minutes later after receiving his second yellow card of the match.