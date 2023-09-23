2023/24 Ghana Premier League week two: Nations FC vs Samartex - Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Newly promoted Nations FC will be looking to bounce back from their opening 2023/24 Ghana Premier League match day defeat to Dreams FC in Dawu in midweek when they host Samartex FC over the weekend.



Nations FC will welcome the Timber Giants to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, September 24, 2023.



The Abrankese based club were welcomed to the Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 defeat to the Still Believe side on Wednesday.



For Samartex, they edged Aduana FC 1-0 at the Nana Kromansa Park in Samreboi in their first fixture of the season and will be hoping to get a good result in week two.



The two teams have not met before as this is the first time Nations FC are playing in the Ghana top flight. Samartex will be looking to make their experience from last season count when they make the trip to the Ashanti Region.



For Nations FC, they will hope the experience of head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey and some of the experienced players they’ve signed helps them this season.