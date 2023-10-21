2023/24 Ghana Premier League week six: Bechem United vs Berekum Chelsea - Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United will take Berekum Chelsea on Sunday in match week six of the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



Bismark Kobi Mensah’s team are coming into the game on the back of a spirited 1-1 draw with Legon Cities, finishing the game with ten players.



For Berekum Chelsea, they claimed a narrow one-zero win over National FC the previous weekend.



In their last six matches in all competitions, Bechem United have won one game, drawn one, and lost four more games.



Berekum Chelsea have won, drawn and won two games each in their last six games in all competitions.



After a shocking 2-1 defeat to Medeama SC that almost cost Bismark Kobi Mensah his job, Bechem United will hope they secure a win to reduce the pressure on the manager.



In head-to-head meetings, Bechem United won two games, lost two and the two going to Berekum Chelsea.