2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 9: Berekum Chelsea beat Samartex to claim first back-to-back wins this season

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win over Samartex FC at the Golden City Park on Sunday afternoon in match week 9 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The Berekum Blues scored in the first half to continue their impressive performance from midweek where they won 2-0 at Dreams FC.



It means Samartex FC are without a win from their five away games this season, drawing just one and losing the other four.



The win takes Berekum Chelsea to 6th with 13 points - the same as Samartex who are fourth.



Berekum Chelsea scored inside 38 minutes through Dramani Awuah to take the lead and head into the first half break with the advantage.



The game ended 1-0 in favour of Berekum Chelsea.



Christopher Ennin’s Berekum Chelsea will play as guests to champions Medeama on Sunday, November 12 at the Tarkwa Akoon Park in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Samartex will welcome Asante Kotoko to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena a day before.