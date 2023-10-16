2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 5: Samartex 2-0 Dreams - Report

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Samartex bounced back to winning ways after beating Dreams FC 2-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in match week five of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The win means the home side moved to the top of the league with 9 points, the same as Bofoakwa Tano.



The Still Believe lads are 12th on the table with 5 points, four away from the top spot.



Samartex came into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Nsoatreman while Dreams FC held Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw in Accra.



Samartex took an early lead through star man Baba Hamadu Musa in 13 minutes into the game, the home side going into the break with the one goal advantage.



Dauda Yussif Seidu added a second goal for Samartex in the third minute of added time to end the game 2-0 against Dreams FC.



Samartex will next play as guests to Hearts of Oak on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week six of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



For Dreams FC, they will welcome Medeama SC to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on the same day.