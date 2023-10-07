2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 4: Accra Lions vs Asante Kotoko – Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

After a nervy start to the season, Asante Kotoko will hope things come together for them when they play as guests to Accra Lions on Monday, October 9 at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week four of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Accra Lions start to the season has been great so far, avoiding defeats away at champions Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea at the hostile Golden City Park, with their only win coming at home against Legon Cities.



Ahead of the game, unbeaten Accra Lions are 4th on the league log with five points while winless Asante Kotoko are 12th with two points.



Accra Lions and the Porcupine Warriors have met four times in the Ghana Premier League, three wins going to Asante Kotoko and one game ending in draw.



Prosper Narteh Ogum’s team has been poor with their finishing so far this season and will hope this work out for them on Monday, as Accra Lions seek to keep their good start to the campaign.