2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 25: Bibiani GoldStars 3-2 Karela United - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars took their relegation fight to another level after scoring very late to beat Karela United 3-2 at the Dun’s Park in match week 25 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Former Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh scoring a late penalty to give the Gye Nyame lads all three points means they move from 11th to 8th on the league log with 35 points.



Meanwhile, Karela United are still stuck to 14th with 32 points and are only two points away from the relegation zone.



Dafie Humin Mohammed scored the opening goal for the visitors just three minutes into the game before Prince Kwabena Owusu levelled the score for Gold Stars eleven minutes later.



Mawuli Wayo netted to give the hosts the lead four minutes after the hour mark before Attah Kumi scored the equaliser for Karela United.



Abednego Tetteh then converted a penalty in the eighth minute of added time to win the game 3-2 for GoldStars.