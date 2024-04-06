2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 24: Aduana FC vs Real Tamale United - Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana FC will face Real Tamale United in a 2023/24 Ghana Premier League match week 24 clash at the Nana Agyemang I Badu Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024.



The Fire boys are currently positioned 3rd in the league standings with 36 points, while Real Tamale United sit at the 18th spot - bottom - with 22 points.



Yaw Acheampong’s team are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Great Olympics the last time out while Real Tamale United edged Accra Lions 1-0 for a first win in a long time.



Aduana FC have endured a tough run with 4 losses in their recent 6 matches, whereas Real Tamale United have faced significant struggles on the road, losing 10 out of their 11 away games this season.



In their past 6 head-to-head encounters, Aduana FC have secured victory in 50% of the matches against Real Tamale United.



Both teams will be eager to make an impact in this game, with Aduana Stars aiming to bounce back from their recent results, and Real Tamale United seeking to improve their away record in what promises to be an intriguing clash at the Nana Agyemang I Badu Stadium.