2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 19: Nsoatreman vs Hearts of Oak – Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Resurgent Hearts of Oak will take on Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kroamansah Park on Sunday in match week 19 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians are coming into this game with massive motivation after beating Real Tamale United 3-0 in their opening game of the second leg of the season.



On the other hand, Maxwell Konadu’s side is coming into this game on the back of an unlikely 1-0 win over Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



Ahead of the game, Nsoatreman are third with 30 points, while Hearts of Oak are 11th with 24 points, 11 behind leaders FC Samartex.



Nsoatreman’s form has not been consistent, they have won three and drawn another three in their last six league games.



For the Phobians, they have won, drawn, and lost two games each in their previous six league outings.



Samartex have lost just one of their last six home games, while Hearts of Oak have just one win but has lost just one of them.