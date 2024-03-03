2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 19: Nsoatreman 1-2 Hearts of Oak - Report

League Report of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak came from behind to beat Nsoatreman FC 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in match week 19 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The win means the Phobians move from 10th to seventh with 27 points but are still eight points behind leaders Smartex who have a game in hand.



This also marks a second consecutive win for Hearts of Oak under new manager Aboubakar Ouattara.



Meanwhile, Maxwell Konadu’s Nsoatreman drops from third to fourth with 30 points.



Walid Fuseini opened the scoring for the home after just 24 minutes - a poor goal to concede from a Hearts of Oak point of view looking at the defending.



Five minutes after the break, Hearts of Oak got the equalizer through Salisu Ibrahim’s goal to make it 1-1.



Ivorian Kassim Cisse scored the winning goal eleven minutes after the Phobians got the equalizer.



Nsoatreman FC will next take on Dreams FC on Wednesday, March 6 at the Nana Kromansah Park in match week 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is set to go against Bofoakwa Tano on the same day at the Accra Sports Stadium.