2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 19: Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Karela United - Report

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea claimed an emphatic 3-0 win over Karela United on Sunday in match week 19 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



After a goalless first half at the Golden City Park, the Berekum Blues scored all three goals in the second half to return to winning ways after losing to Bibiani Gold Stars the previous weekend.



The win takes Berekum Chelsea to fifth with 30 points after starting the day in seventh position, while Karela United dropped from 14th to 15th position with 20 points.



Mezack Afriyie opened the scoring for the home side four minutes after the half time break before adding a second in the 67th minute to double the lead for Berekum Chelsea.



Kusi Pandrous sealed the victory for Berekum Chelsea with the third goal in the sixth minute of added time.



Berekum Chelsea will play away to Accra Lions on Wednesday, March 6, in match week 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Karela United will host Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sherigaa Sports Complex in Nalerigu the same day.