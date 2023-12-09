2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 14: Legon Cities vs Real Tamale United - Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities will hope to build on the win against Great Olympics when they take on Real Tamale United at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in match week 14 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of the game, Legon Cities are 13th on the league with 15 points while Real Tamale United are a place behind them with a pointless as well.



The Royals are heading into the game on the back of a shock 2-0 away win over Great Olympics, and that is their only win in the last six games, losing four and drawing just one.



The Northern Blues are in a similar situation as Legon Cities; lost their previous game 2-1 away at Samartex, and have won just one of their last six games, losing four and drawing one.



Legon Cities have lost their last two homes games but have won three and drawn one in the last four prior.



Meanhile, Legon Cities have an abysmal away record that has seen them win one and lost five of their last six games.



Sunday’s game is an early season battle for survival.