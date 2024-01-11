2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 12: Dreams FC whip Bofoakwa Tano for first win in four games

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC marked a triumphant return to the winning column in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) with a crucial 3-1 victory over Bofoakwa Tano in an outstanding week 12 fixture held in Dawu on Wednesday afternoon.



The ‘Still Believe’ outfit wasted no time asserting their dominance, with marksman Agyenim Boateng breaking the deadlock just four minutes into the game through a well-executed free kick.



Bofoakwa Tano, however, regrouped and successfully pushed for an equalizer, achieving it in the 26th minute when Isaac Baffoe capitalized on a beautiful pass from Gerard Ado.



With the first half winding down, starboy Abdul Aziz Issah secured a goal, reinstating Dreams FC’s lead and giving the home team a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime.



The second half witnessed a more subdued pace as both teams focused on controlled passing, with limited goal attempts in the early stages.



In the 81st minute, Dreams FC extended their lead as Abdul Aziz Issah completed his brace, sealing the victory for the home side.



The final whistle confirmed a 3-1 triumph for Dreams FC, breaking a four-game winless streak and signaling a successful return to winning ways in the GPL.