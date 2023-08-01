2023/24 Ghana Premier League fixtures released

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) have been unveiled, sparking excitement among football fans nationwide.



The league season will kick off from September 15 to 18 at various match venues across the country. Accra will host the highly anticipated first clash between arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, adding intensity to the competition.



Meanwhile, reigning champions, Medeama SC will commence their title defence at home against Accra Lions FC, while Aduana FC will face FC Samartex as their opening challenge.



Newly promoted teams will begin their journey in away matches. Heart of Lions FC will renew their rivalry with Asante Kotoko SC at the Baba Yara Stadium, promising a thrilling encounter for football enthusiasts.



The first round of the season will conclude on December 29, 2023, followed by a one-month break for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.



