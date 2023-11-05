2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 match report - Heart of Lions 1-2 Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Heart of Lions suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday as they continue to search for their first win since returning.



The newbies succumbed to a 2-1 to Aduana Stars at the Hohoe Sports Stadium in a matchday nine fixture.



Lions head coach Salifu Fatawu made a couple of changes to the squad that suffered a 2-1 loss to Accra Lions last Thursday.



Samuel Koshie Agbenyegah and Dennis Hutor earned their first starts of the season while Fawzi Ali returned to the starting lineup.



Aduana gaffer Yaw Acheampong made only one change to the squad that claimed a comfortable 4-2 win over Bofoakwa Tano in the midweek.



Frank Owusu replaced Richard Tetteh in the starting lineup with in-form duo Emmanuel Gyamfi and Isaac Mintah leading the attack.



The duo had eight goals between them in the last three matches before their journey to Hohoe to face Lions.



The visitors drew the blood of the match when midfielder Kelvin Obeng scored in the 18th minute to put them ahead.



Mintah doubled the advantage for Aduana six minutes from the interval with his sixth goal in four matches.



The Kpando Lions pulled one back in the 74th minute of the match through Mustapha Yakubu.



Aduana move to the top of the league standings temporarily after a fourth victory on the bounce. They have 18 points from 9 matches.