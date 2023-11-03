2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Heart of Lions v Aduana Stars preview

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

After the first round of midweek games in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, clubs are turning their attention to Week 9 of the campaign.



All 9 midweek games have been played successfully with the last two games being cleared on Thursday, November 2.



This weekend, all 18 participating clubs will play a match and try to go for the three points that will be at stake.



On Sunday, one of the numerous games that will be played will be the contest between Heart of Lions and Aduana Stars.



Preview:



Hearts of Lions face a tough test this weekend when the team hosts Aduana Stars at home.



The Lions made a return to the Ghana Premier League from the National Division One at the end of the 2022/23 football season.



Although the team had high hopes, things are yet to click.



The team from Kpando has so far played seven matches and is yet to pick a single win.



The first six games of the newcomers ended in draws but the team finally fell when the side faced Accra Lions in the capital on Thursday afternoon.



Their opponent, Aduana Stars just like expected have had a strong start to the new season.



The team last season came so close to winning the Ghana Premier League title. After missing out on the final games, the team is back this season aiming to challenge for the trophy.



So far, the team looks to be on course. Aduana Stars after eight games are now second on the Ghana Premier League table and just one point behind the team at the top of the pile.



Head-to-head.



The last time the two teams met in 2015, it was Heart of Lions that picked a win. Before that, Aduana Stars had dominated and won three times in the previous five matches.



Since then, things have changed in many ways for the two teams. There appears to be a wide gap between the two clubs ahead of this game in terms of quality.



Predicted scoreline:



Aduana Stars go into this fixture as huge favourites. The team is on a run of three consecutive wins and looks set to make it four.



Heart of Lions 0-3 Aduana Stars.



Match details.



The upcoming match between Heart of Lions and Aduana Stars will be played at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 5.



The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.