2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Great Olympics come from behind to beat Nsoatreman FC 2-1

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics showed impressive resilience on Monday evening to secure a 2-1 win over Nsoatreman FC.



The capital-based club hosted the opponent at the Accra Sports Stadium today in a Week 9 game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Following a slow start to the game by Great Olympics, Nsoatreman FC took the lead after 15 minutes.



A good team play by the visitors was finished off by Mohammed Abdul Rahman whose strike found the back of the Great Olympics net.



While that goal will separate the two sides at halftime, Great Olympics came in strong to turn things around.



In a game that will be interrupted by power challenges, a brace from Emmanuel Antwi saw Great Olympics coming from behind to beat Nsoatreman FC 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



The win propels Great Olympics to 3rd on the Ghana Premier League table while Nsoatreman FC stays in 2nd.