2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report – Nations FC 4-0 RTU

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nations FC lifted themselves from the bottom of the league standings after recording emphatic victory over RTU at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



Nations scored twice in either half to put RTU to flight at Abrankese. A first half brace by Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and one each from Emmanuel Sarkodie and Emmanuel Agyemang ensured that the hosts ended their five-match winless streak.



Mingle’s lads showed they meant business by netting the opening goal on 15 minutes through Asamoah Boateng Afriyie. Afriyie scored his second to double the advantage in the 35th minute.



After recess, Sarkodie netted Nation's third on 67 minutes to put the game beyond the visitors. The pride of the Pride of the North suffered a battering as Agyemang added the fourth on 84 minutes to seal victory for the premier league debutants.



The win moves them out of the bottom of the league standings to 14th on 8 points while RTU drop to 12th position on 10 points.