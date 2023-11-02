2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report – Dreams FC 0-2 Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC were stunned at home by a determined Berekum Chelsea on matchday 8 of the premier league on Wednesday, November 1 2023.



The Bibires recorded their first away win of the campaign at the Theatre of Dreams thanks to two first half goals. They raced into a 13th minute lead through Dramani Awuah and they doubled the advantage on 33 minutes through Stephen Amankona.



The visitors put up a stellar performance in the first half and worked hard after recess to protect those two precious goals.



Dreams failed to avoid a second consecutive defeat while Ennin and his lads returned to winning ways after failing to win in their last two.



The Still Believe drop into the danger zone after the defeat. They sit in 16th position on the league standings with 8 points while The Bibires move up to 10th position with 10 points.