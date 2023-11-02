2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report - Bechem United 2-1 Great Olympics

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United continued with their resurgence in the Ghana Premier League after overcoming Great Olympics at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday afternoon.



The Hunters claimed a 2-1 win in the matchday eight encounter to stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches (two wins and two draws).



Bismark Kobi-Mensah made only one change to the Bechem starting lineup that faced Asante Kotoko SC in the last round in Kumasi over the weekend.



Isaiah Nyarko came in for Clinton Duodu while Dari Aziz Haruna maintained his slot in the goalposts for the match. Teenager Adams Sanut earned a fourth straight start.



On the other hand, Olympics head coach Annor Walker made no changes to the squad that pipped Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, maintaining the same eleven.



Bechem's cult hero Augustine Okrah got the breakthrough for the side in the 42nd minute as he put them ahead in the match after connecting a pass from Abdul Karim.



Olympics drew level to make the match even in the 74th minute through versatile defender Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye.



The Hunters retook the lead in the 81st minute when substitute Emmanuel Owusu found the back of the net.



Bechem jumps from the bottom half of the league standings and moves to the 6th position after Wednesday's triumph.